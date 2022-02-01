A Mulberry man on the run was shot six times early Tuesday morning after he pointed an object at a deputy and said it was a gun.
According to the preliminary Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigation, at around 7:20 p.m. on Jan. 31, 25-year-old Neil Bourcy, of Mulberry, stole a dark color Dodge Nitro from a business on Old Tampa Highway in unincorporated Lakeland.
Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IDU5okEWLzY
He then drove the stolen vehicle to the area of Ruby Street in Lakeland where he abandoned the car near a park in the area.
According to witnesses, Bourcy entered a residential community, began banging on the front doors of several homes, and unsuccessfully attempted to steal a vehicle at one of the homes.
Bourcy then went to another home where he again attempted to steal a vehicle. When the homeowner refused to give Bourcy the car keys, Bourcy cut the homeowner with a knife, a Sheriff’s Office report stated. The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital. The Lakeland Police Department is investigating the stabbing.
Bourcy then went Josephine Street in Lakeland where he stole an unlocked Lincoln MKX.
At around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, deputies located the stolen Lincoln MKX on U.S. Highway 98 and County Road 540A in Highland City. The vehicle turned northbound on Combee Road with deputies in pursuit.
Bourcy drove the stolen vehicle to the area of Denver Street in unincorporated Lakeland, where he abandoned the vehicle after it became stuck in the backyard of a home.
The Sheriff’s Office aviation unit located Bourcy in a residential backyard and directed 31-year-old Deputy Sheriff Christopher Warren to the suspect's location. Bourcy fled from Warren.
The air unit advised Warren to "Use caution. He just did something with his waistband. Use caution."
Bourcy told Warren that he had a gun, and shortly afterward he pulled a black object from his pocket and pointed it at Deputy Warren, the Sheriff’s Office report stated.
Warren then shot Bourcy six times and immediately began life-saving measures. Bourcy was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.
Detectives located a black cell phone and a box-blade style knife next to Bourcy.
Warren was uninjured.
“Once again this shows the dangers that deputies face every day. By stating he possessed a gun and then pointing and unknown object at my deputy, Bourcy chose this outcome. My deputy did exactly what he had to do at that exact moment in time to protect himself and others from this violent criminal,”said Polk Sheriff Grady Judd.
Bourcy’s previous criminal history includes nine physical arrests, including eight felonies, and eight misdemeanors. His previous charges include: robbery, assault, harassment, burglary, DUI, various drug possession charges, and probation violations. He also served a prison sentence in Florida state prison.
Warren was hired as a deputy sheriff in December 2020. He served three years as a police officer with the Bartow Police Department. Per agency protocol he will be on administrative leave with pay during the initial phase of the investigation.
The State Attorney's Office will conduct a separate investigation.
The investigation is ongoing and charges are expected.