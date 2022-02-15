Murphy Auto Group along with The Secret Society Club sponsored the first annual "Homecoming Hoops" event at Paine College.
The auto group gave away $15,000 in prizes to local athletes on Feb. 8 at the Heal Complex in Paine College.
Festivities started at noon with a barbecue music and entertainment and at 2 p.m. local basketball players delighted the audience with a 3 point shoot out and a slam dunk contest.
This month, Murphy Auto Group is honoring Black History Month and "Homecoming Hoops" is the fist of many events that will take place at Paine College. "When they had a vision, it was a great opportunity for me to fulfill my part and be a great sponsor." said Mike Murphy to Fox 54's Vincent Hill on Sunday afternoon at the event.
Michael Murphy, owner of Murphy Auto Group, is a sports enthusiast. He and his father, Dennis Murphy, enjoyed playing competitive golf, and attending seasonal baseball and football games. In fact, Dennis was recruited at an early age as a pitcher for the LA Dodgers and played professional baseball for five years, before starting his successful career in the automotive industry.
All "Miracle" dealerships under the Murphy Auto Group are found across Florida, Georgia and South Carolina and operate under the same vision, mission and values, which align with Mike's philanthropic and entrepreneurial spirit.
The "Miracle Culture" describes the C3 Commitment that Murphy Auto Group has: Give back to customers, community and charities. Every year, Mike through his dealerships participates in different initiatives that support that commitment.
Mike Murphy, CEO of Murphy Auto Group, stands in front of Miracle Toyota in Haines City.