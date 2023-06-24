Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.