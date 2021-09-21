City commissioners in Haines City were able to successfully negotiate an employment contract with incoming city manager Edward Walker Dean on Sept. 9.
Dean agreed to accept an annual salary of $150,000, up to $8,000 in moving expenses, a car allowance plus a pension and other benefits. His start date is Oct. 18.
On that date, Interim City Manager James Elensky will return as police chief.
Dean was last employed as town manager of Greenville, Fla. with a population of around 1,000 residents. Haines City has a population of around 25,000. Dean resigned as Greenville town manager in July 2020. At that time, he was earning $48,000 per year.
During the negotiation, Dean said he deserved a salary of $170,000 per year and $20,000 cash for moving expenses from the panhandle.
“There is no way we are going to give you $20,000 for moving expenses,” Mayor Morris West said.
The mayor added that he would never approve a salary of $170,000 for Dean.
Commissioner Anne Huffman said former city manager Deric Feacher was never paid that much money and that Dean has “showed us nothing” to date.
At one point during the negotiation, the mayor tried to table the discussion until the next meeting.
Dean countered by offering to accept a salary of $150,000 and $6,000 in cash for moving expenses.
Vice Mayor Horace West motioned the following: approve $150,000 annual salary, up to $8,000 in moving expenses to include one month rent plus the benefits previously mentioned. The commission unanimously passed Resolution 21-1599 at first reading.
The second and final reading is Sept. 23.