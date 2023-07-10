After three years of chasing trendy conventions, Guerilla Lobster Collectibles settled into its first brick and mortar store, roughly an hour-long drive from two cities that often host conventions.
The new store which caters to fans of events such as MegaCon and Comic-Con held its grand opening in downtown Haines City on Saturday, July 1.
On its website, the store is described as a “go to” for all collectibles including Funko Pops and other figurines, trading cards, Loungefly products and Legos.
Until now, owners Chrissy DeSantis and Bob Biesiedzinski have been traveling the state and country acquiring and selling collectibles at events like MegaCon Orlando and Tampa Bay Comic Con. But this is their first permanent location.
“We were purely convention-based for three years,” said DeSantis. “We’ve been looking forward to opening a storefront.”
The store is full wall-to-wall with Funko Pops organized into sections by genre and media type. There is also an entire wall full of Loungefly backpacks.
“We are also the only other seller of RSVLTs in Florida other than Universal Studios,” said Biesiedzinski. RSVLT is a brand that sells high-quality, fandom-inspired button up shirts.
DeSantis and Biesiedzinski are excited as locals to bring a store like this to the area where there are not many options for shopping this type of merchandise.
“We strive to have all different things,” said DeSantis. “There’s nothing worse than going to Target, for example, and it’s always the same stuff they have there.”
Guerilla Lobster Collectibles is located at 651 E. Main Street Suite G, Haines City.