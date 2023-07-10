Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Hot. High 91F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 76F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Hot. High 94F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.