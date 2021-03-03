HAINES CITY — The new, $7 million location for McMaster Concrete Products — a concrete and paver manufacturing plant — is ahead of schedule for completion, officials say.
The plant is to be located near the Haines City Industrial Park on Detour Road, south of County Road 544, situated on just over 21 acres.
The location will be McMaster’s base of production and distribution in the Central Florida region, with a projected completion date of April or May. Officials hope to have product out to customers by June.
The family-owned company purchased the property in June of 2020 for nearly $500,000 from Recap Hilltop LLC.
The McMasters first started looking for a suitable location in 2019, working with the Haines City Economic Development Council. Until now, the company primarily served Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe and West Palm Beach counties.
“With all of the construction in this area – commercial and residential – (Haines City) is a great location for them to expand,” said Cyndi Jantomasto, president of the Haines City Economic Development Council.
According to the company’s website, McMaster Concrete Products has a full range of both gray and architectural block shapes and sizes. They provide masonry products to both the commercial and residential markets, as well as supplemental products such as bagged cement goods, concrete lintels, and reinforcing wire.
McMaster Concrete Products opened in 2015 in Medley, Florida, near Hialeah.
“The McMaster company is very well-known and respected. They are a great company and family,” Jantomaso said. “They will definitely be a benefit for our community.”
The firm joins Carvana, Aldi and other corporations that have located in and around the Haines City Industrial Park to take advantage of its location and the city’s rail spur connection to the main CSX line.
Once construction is complete, the company plans to hire between 20-40 employees.