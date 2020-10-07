DAVENPORT– Roughly nine months after breaking ground, the $85 million state-of-the-art high school being built in the northeast area of Polk County was recently named Davenport High School.
Scheduled to open in August 2021, the mascot of the new high school was also announced and will be a Bronco. The team colors have been named black and yellow.
Former Lake Gibson Middle principal Alain Douge will be the principal of Davenport High.
“We are very excited about a new high school in northeast Polk,” Douge said. “Because of COVID we had a lot of hurdles to overcome, but we are excited about the naming process.”
While a naming committee was formed, due to the pandemic school leaders created an online poll and Davenport High School got 58 percent of the votes.
Heritage Trail High and Horse Creek High were the other possible names for the school. Colts and Trailblazers were the remaining mascot choices.
Davenport City Manager Kelly Callihan was the naming committee chairman.
“The community is certainly overwhelmed and excited about this new high school and the opportunities it brings to our community,” Callihan said.
The school will accommodate 2,500 students, helping to relieve enrollment at nearby Ridge Community and Haines City high schools.
It will offer programs in the fine arts, hospitality and hotel management, technology, computer modeling and gaming.