The Haines City Commission recently approved new water restrictions for city residents.
The new restrictions allow homeowners and businesses to water their lawns once per week.
Here is what it means to you:
WHAT TIME OF DAY CAN I WATER MY LAWN?
If your property is under two acres you may water from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
If your property is two acres or more you may water from 12:01 to 8:00 a.m. or after 6 to 11:50 p.m. on each allowable watering day.
WHAT DAY OF THE WEEK CAN I WATER MY LAWN?
Monday: If your address ends in the number 0 or 1
Tuesday: If your address ends in the number 2 or 3
Wednesday: If your address ends in the number 4 or 5
Thursday: If your address ends in the number 6 or 7
Friday: If your address ends in the number 8 or 9
Saturday and Sunday: Lawn watering is not permitted
WHAT IF I JUST JUST PLANTED NEW TURF OR LANDSCAPING?
The new ordinance makes allowances for homeowners who have new grass or landscaping. See the ordinance for more details.
Homeowners who violate the new ordinance will be issued a warning for the first offense and fined $100 for a second violation.
To read the ordinance and learn more about the new water restrictions, go to www.hainescity.com/230/4129/Water-Restrictions