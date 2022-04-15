The All American Water Ski Tournament graces the recently renovated Martin Luther King Jr. Park Saturday on Lake Silver in Winter Haven.
Water skiers from the Cypress Gardens Water Ski Team as well as the Carolina Show Ski Team and the Tampa Bay Water Ski Team are competing in events such as ballet lines, barefooting for endurance, swivel skiing and jumping beginning at 8 a.m.
It’s the first time a water ski event will be held in front of a crowd at the renovated facilities which include a new skatepark, trail and amphitheater.
Recently the Board of County Commissioners declared the year of 2022 the Year of Water Skiing to celebrate 100 years of water skiing at Cypress Gardens in Winter Haven.
The Winter Haven ski team is composed of former Cypress Gardens skiers who also perform monthly free shows while preparing for upcoming competitive and recreational events on Lake Silver.
The address for the event is 199 South Lake Silver Drive.