A new Winter Haven restaurant is focusing on one of the biggest trends in the food industry – custom charcuterie boards. Let’s Wine About It: Featuring Cured Charcuterie opened last month in downtown and it’s already gaining popularity. From a quick grab and go for downtown businesses to a hearty dinner for two paired with wine or beer, the restaurant has something for everyone.
“We have a little of everything you crave,” said Co-Owner and Chef Robert Bearden. “Salty, sweet and savory, we hit different notes with food. We have new meats and cheeses from different parts of the world.”
Bearden and co-owners Guerline Ocean and Kaitlyn Miceli (his wife) want to change the perception that Winter Haven isn’t that big or can’t offer nice things.
“We want to provide these unique things and allow others to experience something you don’t expect in Winter Haven,” said Bearden.
Let’s Wine About It’s Grab and Go snack box includes a meat such as salami, cheese, fruit, almonds, crackers and honey for $8. You can also add extra meat and cheese for a full lunch box for a few dollars more. The dinner box for two has heartier portions with three meats and cheeses, fruit, nuts, crackers, spreads and more for $60. One of the restaurant’s favorite spreads is a hot pepper bacon jam.
The largest specialty crafted by Bearden is the 36-inch tasting board with unique meats, cheeses and other items. Mix and match anything you like, as well as vegan items, and add a glass of local wine or beer from places like Keel and Curly in Plant City or Grove Roots in Winter Haven.
“Our supplier has more than 250 items and some you’ve probably never heard of,” Bearden said. Unique choices include a duck prosciutto (their best seller), Iberico ham, spreadable chorizo, cinnamon toast crunch popcorn, truffle burrata and beef wellington bites.
According to EatCuredMeat.com, traditional charcuterie dates back to 15th century France. But in a recent report the ALDI Charcuterie Board of Directors shared that, in the last year alone, this food item has skyrocketed in popularity by nearly 300 percent and has become a massive trend on social media.
“It’s aesthetically pleasing, and cured meats and cheeses taste good,” Bearden said. “It’s nice to have a dinner that doesn’t feel heavy, and the grazing tables can be left out for a little while. It’s very relaxed, looks pretty and it’s something everyone can enjoy.”
Bearden said he’s always enjoyed food on his travels around the world. “I am a foodie and I like creating things with new techniques and making it my own. We have cheeses from France, Italy and all over the world. We also have (products) from local sources in Georgia and Wisconsin.” He’s excited about a new specialty cheese Midnight Moon. “It’s like goat cheese but tastes like parmesan. I can guarantee nobody in Polk has that; it’s exclusive and high end,” he said. “We have a plethora of options.” Leave room for dessert and grab a savory slice of cheesecake or sample a few with a cheesecake flight. Let’s Wine About It also has its own coffee blend from Haven Coffee.
“This takes you out of your element and is different from anything else,” he said. He likes for visitors to hang out for an hour or two and not feel rushed. There are board games to play, 1980s and 1990s music (Bearden’s favorites) and fun for everyone in a relaxed atmosphere.
And so far so good. Business has been booming since it opened and Bearden attributes it to social media. “It’s been our biggest help in getting the word out,” he said. “Our first week in business some nights were completely full. It’s a big testament to the power of social media.” Locals have been giving rave reviews about Let’s Wine About It on the Polk County Restaurants and Reviews Facebook page.
Bearden and his wife have been catering and creating grazing tables for museums, weddings and businesses for about a year. “We’ve done it all,” said Bearden. They also give 10 percent off for military and healthcare workers.
Let’s Wine About It can offer private parties and is happy to evolve the menu with new items. “Everyone has a dream and we always wanted to open a restaurant. We are making our dream a reality,” said Co-owner Ocean. She is excited about networking and teaming up with other downtown businesses in the future.
Six/Ten Corporation helped them secure their location at 34 3rd Street SW.
“They gave us a shot even though we had no restaurant experience,” she said.
The restaurant’s hours are currently: Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Bearden said Monday evenings are now available by reservation only for private parties or chef tastings.
“Customers already want us to expand to more locations,” Bearden said. “We make it so everyone can eat like a king.”