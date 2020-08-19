DAVENPORT – For Shannon Brown, the new principal at Davenport Elementary, opening the newly-renovated school has been like waiting to open a big Christmas present.
“I am super excited for the first day,” Brown said. “I’ve been staring at it for all these months and it’s finally time.”
New construction and extensive renovations of Davenport Elementary School weres recently completed, just in time for the first day of school on Aug. 24. Built in 1927, the original two-story main red brick building remains along with two other original structures. The main building houses the school’s administration, a 200-plus seat auditorium and seven classrooms.
“The campus is elegant and regal – just breathtaking,” Brown said. “When I walk on campus, I literally get chill bumps. When the auditorium was finished, I walked in, sat down on the floor, Facetimed my mom and cried. It’s just beautiful.”
Because the school maintained the original historical appearance on the exterior, the interior carried that aesthetic over. The hardwood floors of the main building have been restored, crown molding and wooden baseboards offset the gray, white and blue walls throughout.
The $35 million project included numerous additions to the original buildings that, altogether, total 120,000-square-feet. The “traditional” elementary school — meaning it is not a magnet or charter school — but can serve 829 pre-kindergartners through fifth graders who are zoned to attend.
But, according to Brown, when the doors open on the first day, the school won’t be anywhere close to capacity due to COVID-19. Many parents have chosen to allow their children to learn virtually and residential construction has slowed or stopped in the area, slowing the in-flow of new students.
However, all of the teaching and staff positions have been filled and Brown says, “everyone is chomping at the bit to come back.”
Brown chose Ashley Highley as the school’s assistant principal, describing Highley as a “go-getter” who will do a dynamic job.
But, before the first day, the company contracted to build the school, Rodda Construction, will complete the final clean up of the buildings. The firm has, in fact, added an extra level to that cleaning and is having a sanitizing company come in to make sure the buildings are perfectly clean for the students and teachers on the first day, she said.
The supplementary sanitizing is an addition to staff following the direction of the Florida Department of Health and taking all necessary precautions and measures to ensure the safety of students, employees and communities.
Although the construction of the school is complete, the roads and immediate area are under construction for water by the city.
“The city is working as hard as they can to complete the water project,” Brown said. “Looks may be deceiving that the school isn’t complete, but it is. Inside, we are cooking with gas.”
Brown said that, in addition to being extremely proud of the new school building and her recently hired teachers and staff, she is proud to be a part of the Davenport community.
“I am so proud that the community has gotten behind us and has offered their support and partnership,” she said. “We have had breakfast or lunch every day, and lots of welcome gifts — 70 gift bags. I only made one phone call to the Davenport Historical Society, and they have taken care of making us feel so welcome.”
But, when all is said and done, the reason for the work that has been done at Davenport Elementary School is for the children. School staff will focus on positive behavior and students will earn points as a reward for it, for which they will receive recognition regularly.
The Davenport Elementary School Dolphins will practice the motto of DIVE: Develop good habits; Individual differences are celebrated; Vow to treat others with kindness and Excel in all they do.