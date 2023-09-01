Thursday morning (August 31) around 3 a.m., crime analysts with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were
alerted to the presence of a stolen 2012 Jeep Cherokee in the area of U.S. Highway 27 and Polo Park
Blvd in Davenport.
Nearby deputies were alerted and upon responding quickly found the silver Jeep, whose driver decided
to flee, eventually heading west on Interstate 4.
The driver, Joseph Beasley, 45, of Tampa, allegedly intentionally struck one of the patrol cars. The
deputy wasn’t hurt and he was able to keep the car in pursuit.
Beasley, however, traveled off the roadway and struck a fence. As he tried to steer the vehicle back on
to the road, the deputy that he had previously struck blocked his effort. Besley jumped out of the
vehicle and ran, climbing over a barbed wire fence and across a nearby field.
Deputy Sheriff Nat Oestreich and her K-9 partner, Ace, then pursued Beasley on foot and were
ultimately able to apprehend him into custody.
Upon inspection, deputies found methamphetamine in the stolen Jeep, which had been absconded from
Pinellas County.
Beasley was booked in to the Polk County jail and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing to
elude, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of a crash with property
damage, resisting arrest, possession of meth and paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license and
maintaining a vehicle for drug use.
A passenger in the stolen vehicle was also arrested on drug possession charges.