AdventHealth’s West Florida Division and United Surgical Partners International (USPI) recently announced the acquisition of the “Davenport Surgery Center” through their previously established joint venture and new partnership with Polk-County based physicians.
As a result of the acquisition, the center is now owned and operated by AdventHealth Surgery Center Davenport, LLC.
Located at 107 Park Place Blvd. AdventHealth Surgery Center Davenport provides an additional and convenient option for patients through Polk County looking for exceptional surgical care outside of the traditional hospital setting. The center offers a range of surgical services across many specialties including orthopedics, gastroenterology, otolaryngology, general surgery, podiatry, ophthalmology, and urology, as well as pain management care.
“We know consumers are more likely to take care of their health if we can offer them a convenient way to do it, which is why it’s important we provide more options on where to get care, such as AdventHealth Sugery Center Davenport,” said Tim Clark, president and CEO of AdventHealth’s Polk County market. “We look forward to this expanded partnership with USPI to created more access points and high-quality services in our Polk County community.”
This is the second outpatient surgery center location under the AdventHealth and USPI joint venture. The organizations previously opened AdventHealth Wellswood in Tampa.
“We are excited to continue to expand access to top-quality surgical care across Florida together with AdventHealth and the team of leading Polk County physicians,” stated Colling LeMaistre, USPI Market President, Southeast. “AdventHealth Surgery Center Davenport offers a wide array of services locally as a convenient surgical option for the community. We look forward to continuing our partnership with AdventHealth and providing compassionate care to our patients.”
AdventHealth Sugery Center Davenport is actively serving patients in the surrounding Polk County communities with three operating rooms, three procedure rooms and state of the art technology for physicians.