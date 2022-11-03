The Winter Haven City Commission on Oct. 24 considered whether to allow for a multi-story AdventHealth hospital to be built adjacent to Cypress Gardens Boulevard, not far east from Florida Legoland Resort.
The second and final hearing of the ordinance, which will allow or deny the development, is likely to be on Nov. 14.
“The petitioner proposes to develop the property as a medical campus including a 192-bed hospital with an emergency department, 160,000 square feet of medical offices with ancillary facilities, and a medical helipad,” the ordinance read.
Winter Haven City Commissioner Brian Yates asked city staffers to determine how many helicopters would be flying in per day before the final hearing.