Arroyo has second thoughts on Rail Station purchase
BY DONNA FELLOWS-COFFEY
Publisher
Vice Mayor Omar Arroyo ended Thursday night’s (June 1) commission meeting by discussing a vote that wasn’t on the evening’s agenda, but instead on a previous one.
“I’m not okay with the way I voted,” said Arroyo. “I’m talking about the old rail station. I feel like the price to me is just way too high. I just don’t feel good on my vote. I’ve been thinking about it for a while.”
City attorney Fred Reilly responded that negotiations regarding the proposed purchase of the rail station had not gone as hoped since the commission vote and that the matter would need to be revisited on a later agenda.
In the meeting’s only old business, ordinance 23-2042 regarding the contraction of the external boundaries of the Scenic Terrace North Community Development District was approved by a 5-0 vote on second and final reading.
Commissioner Anne Huffman was not physically present at the meeting due to ongoing health issues but was able to participate via Zoom.
The ordinances on first reading involved land use map amendments, zoning map amendments, and voluntary annexations, all of which were unanimously approved. Of those, only ordinance 23-2047 regarding the Prose Property land use agreement received a 4-0 vote instead of a 5-0 as Arroyo was temporarily absent from the chambers.
An agreement between Haines City and the Polk County School Board regarding sidewalks along Grace Avenue near Haines City High School was approved by a 4-0 vote, as Commissioner Vernel Smith, Jr. was temporarily absent from the chambers.
The sidewalk project will be fully funded by the Florida Department of Transportation with no costs to be incurred to the city or the school board.
The commission also approved the ninth amendment to the Attorney-Client Agreement between the city and Reilly by a 5-0 vote.
The next Haines City Commission meeting is scheduled for June 15 at 7 p.m.