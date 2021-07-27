From July 31 through Aug. 9, qualifying back-to-school supplies are tax exempt during the 2021 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday.
Link to supply list: https://floridarevenue.com/taxes/tips/Documents/TIP_21A01-08.pdf
Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 77F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 77F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 28, 2021 @ 5:40 pm