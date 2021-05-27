Hello Sun readers!
Let me introduce myself. I’m Brian McBride, the new editor of the Winter Haven Sun, Polk News Sun and Four Corners News Sun. I come to you with more than 20 years of community journalism and very excited for this new opportunity in Polk County. I have called Winter Haven my home for more than a decade and I love it here. The hometown feel of this area is so warming, although it’s growing by leaps and bounds.
I’m so proud to help be the voice for the community, to let you know what’s going on in your backyard. I’m here to give you the straight news, nothing from the left or the right. I worked for the Winter Haven News Chief way back when, so I’m familiar with the area. I worked for more than 20 years at the Osceola News-Gazette in Kissimmee, starting as a staff writer, and working my way up to editor. I used to drive for more than an hour to get to work, now I’m two minutes away. That’s a beautiful benefit.
You know what I love most about my job? That sometimes you can make a difference for the better. As journalists, we have the ability to help people by shedding light on their story. It may be a story about a fundraiser for a good cause or a feature about the less fortunate needing a little help. When you’re able to bring about positive results because of a news story, there’s no feeling like it. I so hope to do that here.
So, here’s a little bit about me. I’ve been married for 18 years to my beautiful wife, Donna. I have two boys, ages 20 and 18, who we adopted through the state. I have two dogs, Tony and Romo. Yes, I’m a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. Please don’t hold it against me.
Dear readers, my door is always open, so if you think you might have a good story or a news tip, please let me know. My number is 863-386-5835; my email is bmcbride@d-r.media.
I look forward to helping our publications continue to serve the community. Take care everyone and stay safe.