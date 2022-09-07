Family Fun Center is hosting its annual Frontline Worker Appreciation Weekend and will be offering a free round of mini golf or laser tag to all frontline workers on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11.
The event was created for all teachers, first responders, healthcare workers, grocery and restaurant industry workers to enjoy a fun day with their family and friends. Family Fun Center will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
“Frontline workers are the backbone of our community, it is an honor to celebrate them,” said Brian Neslund, owner of Family Fun Center. “It’s a small gesture compared to the sacrifices they make every day, but we want to give them a day where they can come out to enjoy a fun time with family and friends in a relaxed atmosphere.”
For over 40 years, Family Fun Center has been considered the premier destination for fun family activities in Lakeland. The entertainment center includes a variety of indoor and outdoor attractions that are fun for the whole family. Last year, the family-owned business celebrated its 40th anniversary serving Lakeland area families.
To learn more about Lakeland’s community staple for family fun and to learn more about the exciting promotions planned for this September, visit https://thefamilyfuncenter.com/.