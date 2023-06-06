For the fifth time, Davenport assistant city manager Steve Hunnicutt received the Home Rule Hero Award from the Florida League of Cities (FLC) for his advocacy work with the Florida Legislature.
Hunnicutt spent last week working in Orlando at the Florida City and County Management Association, where more than 275 city, county, deputy managers and others annually meet.
“Hunnicutt worked tirelessly throughout the (previous legislative) session to promote local voices making local choices, protect the Home Rule powers of Florida’s municipalities and advance the League’s legislative agenda,” read the press release.
“The League and its legislative team appreciate the individual advocacy efforts undertaken by municipal officials throughout the state,” said FLC Chief of Legislative Affairs Casey Cook. “Home Rule Heroes are some of our biggest advocates for protecting local decision-making. They are League members who stand out for their high level of participation, knowledge, and effectiveness. This year’s Home Rule Heroes continuously advocated for their communities throughout the 2023 Legislative Session.”
Hunnicutt has taken his governmental position seriously, ever since he served as a city commissioner and mayor with Winter Haven for eight years.
“I wanted to know everything I could know,” said Hunnicutt of his early days in local government. “I wanted to be a sponge so I could be a wealth of information for the residents. Regardless of what hat you wear, you have to have the knowledge to help your residents.”
“He soaks up a lot of information,” said Davenport City Manager Kelly Callihan. “We’re supportive of Steve and proud he was honored and we’re glad he’s representing Davenport.”
According to Hunnicutt, there are some guidelines for the honor. “They look for people they can count on when they have questions,” Hunnicutt said.
Hunnicutt was involved with the Florida League of Cities before he started in his position with the City of Davenport.
Hunnicutt is often at city commission meetings explaining policies and procedures to residents.
Before the Florida House and Senate representatives head to the nation’s capital with bills, Hunnicutt will reach out to them and “tell our story”.
“If there’s something that impacts our residents – the people we serve – we like to get our story out and so we can talk to our residents about some of the bills that can be issues,” said Hunnicutt. “We basically stay on top of things at all levels.”
Hunnicutt pointed out that “Our Local Voices United” Facebook page provides local governmental information for residents.
He also mentioned that if a bill passes and it’s mandated that the city comply, it may cost the city money.
“It affects the bottom line of your budget and impacts your residents,” Hunnicutt said. “It’s just trying to stay head of the game.”