The Office of the Tax Collector for Polk County (TCPC), Joe G. Tedder, reminds business owners that the deadline to renew their County Local Business Tax Receipt (BTR) is Monday, October 2, 2023.
Any business that does not renew its BTR by the deadline will face late penalties. The late renewal penalty after the deadline in October will be 10% of unpaid taxes owed plus collection costs; the penalty rises to 15% plus collection costs in November, and continues to rise each month through
March.
“It’s always a pleasure when we can help you save money,” Polk County Tax Collector Joe Tedder said.
“We hope all businesses operating in Polk have already obtained a valid Business Tax Receipt or will soon renew their annual Business Tax Receipts on time.” he continued.
Payments must be made online at www.PolkTaxes.com on or before Monday, October 2, or postmarked on or before that date, or made in person at a Tax Collector service center by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 2, in order to avoid becoming ‘delinquent’ and subject to the penalties in fees.
In order to continue to have the privilege of doing business in Polk County, anyone with a business located in or operating in Polk County must renew by paying the County Local Business Tax each year.
The majority of the dollars collected through this tax goes to the Board of County Commissioners (BoCC), and is generally used to support the community’s economic development.
Businesses must display their current BTR. The valid 2023-2024 Polk County Local Business Tax Receipt to display at your place of business is cream or beige in color.
*Having a County Local Tax Business Receipt does not convey that the Tax Collector guarantees or recommends a business’ competency in its trade or activity.
Any new business will need to visit www.PolkTaxes.com to download an original BTR application, then mail it or deliver it to a Tax Collector service center in person. BTR are not provided on-site in person, but will be mailed to the address provided on the application.
The Tax Collector’s toll-free hotline, through which callers may report businesses operating without a valid BTR, is 1-866-687-8876.