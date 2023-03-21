Walt Disney World Resort and Starlight Children’s Foundation surprised patients at AdventHealth for Children, a part of AdventHealth Tampa, with some extra pixie dust on Friday, delivering a special mobile movie theater unit, character-themed hospital wear, toys and more as part of Disney’s global commitment to help reimagine the patient experience in children’s hospitals around the world. Mickey Mouse joined in the celebration at AdventHealth for Children along with Disney leaders and cast members as patients enjoyed an advanced screening of Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto to mark the arrival of this new theater in a distinctly Disney way. (DISNEY)