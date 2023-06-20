“I promise you, I have seen crazy” said Duke Energy Public Relations Specialist Nancy Dodd about how some folks react to hurricanes. Dodd was speaking to a crowd at the Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce’s luncheon on emergency preparedness at the Tom Fellows Community Center in Davenport.
It is officially hurricane season and with this knowledge comes the need to remember that it is important to always be prepared for a hurricane, and for the worst-case scenario.
Special guest speakers Davenport Police Chief Steve Parker, Davenport Fire Chief J.T Torrance and Duke Energy’s Nancy Dodd had the opportunity to step up and touch base on what it means to be prepared.
The topic of all three speeches circulated around what each of their jobs entail during and after a hurricane, and how they and other citizens should be prepared in case of an emergency.
“After the storm passes make yourself visible stay outside as much as possible,”
is what Parker advised one should do after a hurricane. Parker says the department gets a lot of calls afterwards asking “Hey I need you to go check on my neighbor. I haven’t seen them since the hurricane passes through.”
“If you make yourself visible it alleviates the police department having to get involved and will also help ward off possible robbers looking for vacant houses to break into,” said Parker.
Parker also advised to take all your belongings with you - valuable items that aren’t so easily replaced. As for firearms, since firearms aren’t allowed within shelters, it is advised to call the police department and have them hold your firearm for you until after the storm is over, as that it’s preferred to leaving them in the house.
“You're going to be number one,” stated Torrance. “Nobody takes care of number one better than number one and that's you.” Torrance also said, “Don't wait. Wait is a problem.”
It is important to note that the city workers are not superheroes and will be slowed down by the storm. If it is recommended that you go to a shelter, go to one. If you stay home, let someone know that you’re staying home, preferably someone not going through a storm so that they can check up on you after the storm and call if help is needed.
Prepare your home. Don’t let outside items like lawn furniture become projectiles for the storm as they can cause some real damage. Keep non-perishable food inside your home. After the season is over, eat them and restock before the next hurricane season. Do not run a generator inside of your home, even in the garage, as the exhaust can go through the attic and into your home. You cannot smell carbon monoxide.
“We ran some calls where some people didn’t know, and they'll never know again because they’re not with us today,” Torrance said.
“A lot of times you feel like – ‘Where are we’? said Dodd. “I promise you we’re working to get the plan in place to get everyone restored. Duke Energy workers are training all throughout the year to be prepared. They have resources coming in from all over the country. They don't know where the lines are as they're having to send their folks locally with the crews to help get the power to work.”
“Duke Energy takes two days to assess the damage,” continued Dodd. “On top of that, if winds are 35 mph they won’t be out there working. The lives of their line workers cannot be risked.”
“If you see everyone’s got power in your neighborhood except you, call Duke Energy,” said Dodd. “Again, when working a generator make sure you know how to use it, as the energy can interfere with Duke Energy’s line workers jobs and risk their lives.”
Some other reminders touched on what to remember. Think about your medicine in advance. If the lights are off on U.S. 27 or any other area, it does not mean you can run through it. Treat each intersection like a four-way stop. Abide by curfew if curfew is given and do not show up to the hospital after curfew as you will have to leave. The hospital is not a shelter. Do not abandon your animals, take them to a shelter with you, and have compassion for your neighbors if a storm does hit.