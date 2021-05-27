Enrollment continues at Polk State College for both the summer and fall 2021 semesters.
Enrollment is open for the second session of six-week summer classes, which will begin on June 23. Additionally, currently enrolled students can also register for fall classes, which will begin on Aug. 16.
Open enrollment for the Fall 2021 Semester will start on June 1.
•Current students can register for classes through their Passport accounts.
•Prospective students must submit a free online application to Polk State at www.polk.edu/admission-aid/admissionsteps.
•Dual enrollment students should work with their high school advisors and email DEregistration@polk.edu for registration assistance if needed.
Polk State remains in Phase II of its Return to Campus Plan. When registering for classes in Passport, students should check the course descriptions for specific details about class formats and expectations. Additionally, services including advising and financial aid are available in person by visiting the Lakeland Technology Building (LTB) on the Lakeland Campus or Winter Haven Administration Building (WAD) on the Winter Haven Campus as well as remotely.
•Assistance with admission, advising, and registration is available by emailing registrar@polk.edu, calling 863-297-1000, or using the webchat in the bottom right corner of www.polk.edu/admission-aid.
•Assistance with financial aid is available by emailing financialaid@polk.edu, calling 863-297-1004, or viewing the online FAFSA tutorial at www.polk.edu/admission-aid/financial-aid.
•Assistance with technology needs for students to access their classes is available through the Academic Support Line at 863-669-2833.
Students and visitors who come to campus should continue to follow Return to Campus Plan and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, including wearing cloth face coverings and practicing social distancing.