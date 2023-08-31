Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 88F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.