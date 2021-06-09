June is Adopt a Shelter Cat month, and what better way to celebrate than to adopt your very own furry feline from Polk County Animal Services.
While our Animal Services Division investigates bite cases, dangerous dog cases, rabies cases and violations of county ordinances, our number one priority is adopting out pets. We work hard to find the perfect forever homes and provide adoption services six days a week – rain or shine – and at a very affordable rate (between $40 and $70 depending on the size of the dog, and $40 for all cats and kittens).
If you’re looking for an even better deal, come see us on a Saturday when all adoption fees are waived. That’s right, you would not only be giving a forever home to a new four-legged friend, but also taking advantage of our Free Adoption Saturdays. Your new pet will be sterilized, vaccinated, microchipped, and checked and treated for worms, fleas, and other parasites.
If you aren’t ready to adopt but have been considering helping by fostering a kitten, we have partnered with Best Friends Animal Society to foster kittens that have been found and brought into our facility. Best Friends Animal Society is in need of local volunteers to foster kittens until they are old enough to be spayed or neutered and then adopted, which is typically around 2-months or two pounds.
We hope through this partnership we can save hundreds of kittens by the end of the year.
If you’re interested in helping with this program, please email Best Friends Animal Society at fosterpolk@bestfriends.org for more information. If you’d like more information about Polk County Animal Services, please visit our website www.polksheriff.org and click on Animal Services, or check us out on Facebook.