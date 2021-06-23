A Frostproof man, who fled to Mexico after causing a DUI crash that killed two people, was recently found and arrested.
Brian Dale Andrews, then 29, was charged with the June 30, 2007, fatal traffic crash that occurred along U.S. Highway 27 just north of County Line Road near Avon Park in Polk County. It claimed the lives of Danny and Patricia McCown.
At the time of the crash, Andrews was found to have a BAC of 0.315, nearly four times the legal limit. He eventually fled the country that same year to avoid prosecution. Unyielding, FHP troopers and most notably Trooper Chris Wells continued to search for Andrews. In recent weeks, an anonymous tipster notified Trooper Wells of a possible sighting of Andrews in a region southwest of Mexico City. Coordinating with the United States Marshal’s Service, Andrews was apprehended on June 21and returned to the United States on June 23to face felony charges which include two counts of DUI manslaughter, two counts of driving while license suspended involving a death and one count DUI property damage.