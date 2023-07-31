Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. High around 90F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.