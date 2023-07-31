Life changing.
Those are the words several members of the Haines City Citizens Academy used to describe their nine-week journey to learning more about their hometown at their graduation ceremony on Monday, July 24 at the Lake Eva Banquet Hall.
“A lot has changed about the way I live,” said cadet-turned ambassador Keela Gurley of Haines City.
“I’m more conscientious about recycling,” added cadet Jeannette Rosario. “I went on a ride along. It was the best experience ever. I went to places I didn’t even know our city had. I didn’t know we had a Carvana. I told a lot of people you need to do it (join the Citizen’s Academy).”
“We could be here all night talking,” contributed Rosario.
The two were part of 18 newly-certified Haines City Ambassadors who participated in the program that was paused during Covid and came back under the suggestion of Haines City City Manager Jim Elensky and the direction of Communication and Marketing Manager Merissa Green.
“We turned them into ambassadors,” said Green. “They will represent us at some city events. They will pretty much be our allies around the city and will probably lobby on our behalf and act as a sounding board for us going forward.”
Haines City Mayor Roy Tyler presided over the event which saw his wife, Kay, recognized by Green as an alumnus of the first Citizens Academy at the dinner.
According to participant Christopher Brown, the experience featured hands-on situations with the police department, fire department, sewage/water department, parks and recreation department, human resources and others.
“Anyone who wants to do this, I would encourage them to do it,” said Brown who attended school in Haines City, moved away and returned. “To be able see how city hall works… To hear what the city does for us…” We went to human resources and see what they deal with. A lot of it opened my eyes with how many different areas it actually takes to run a city. Ms. Green did a fabulous job.”
Cadets put on fire department gear and sprayed fire department houses. They rode along with the police and their K9 on patrol. They also learned not to flush “flushable” wipes down the toilet, limit their water use, what to do in an active-shooter scenario, how the city spends and tries to save money, where NOT to stick a USB and trained with a police simulator.
“I would invite anyone who wants to be more entrenched in the city to join,” said Brown while on the stage at the dinner.
“It was a spirited competition in making each weekly meeting a success,” said Green to the crowd.
Participant Tomiko Bennett arrived at the stage and sang “We Are Family.” “I just love my city,” she said. “In Haines City we are truly the city with a heart. My experience has been wonderful. I have learned so much and gained so much knowledge and had so much fun. I recommend this to any and everyone in our city to please take this class.”
Ambassador Melissa Altamirano spoke about her hometown, graduating from Haines City High School and working at Davenport High School.
She received an email invitation about the academy from Green.
After reading the description, Altamirano said, “I know I wanted to do it because I do not know enough about the government of Haines City, even though I’ve live here.”
“I learned about what is available to our community,” she continued. “I applaud the employees of Haines City. You are taking care of us to the best of your ability. Sometimes we don’t take the time to pay attention and be responsive. I’m a big advocate of giving back. I can take this back to the classroom and inspire the high schoolers to also want to give back. I love Haines City. I love it that you welcomed the citizens into your offices. All of you helped me learned from your perspective different ideas. I love it that we came together for this celebration.”
Students were wearing green Ambassador shirts at the dinner. They also received a certificate and a glass memento to keep.