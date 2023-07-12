Dozens of Haines City dog owners were on hand on Saturday (July 8) morning for the grand opening of the Ember Dog Park.
“I would say there were 100 people there,” said dog lover and former Vice Mayor Jayne Hall, who spoke at the event and joined current Commissioner Morris West to cut the ribbon officially opening the park. “It was really great. And there were lots of people, and everybody brought their dog. And everyone got along, all the dogs. Too bad people can’t do that sometimes.”
The city broke ground on the dog park’s construction roughly six months ago, but it has been a project approximately four years in the making since the original inception of the idea.
“Saturday was a great ending to four years of labor since we said we were going to do a dog park,” Hall said. “Finally, it happened.”
Haines City Fire Chief Tom Murphy was joined by nearly his entire department for the grand opening.
Ember, the dog park’s namesake, was a faithful part of the Haines City Fire Department’s family from 2010-2018.
“She had Pit(bull) in her, which you know they have a bad rap, but she was a prime example of how sweet Pits can be,” said Hall. “It was like she was groomed for that station. That was her house. Everyone else came and went, but she lived there. She would greet everyone who would walk into that station, but if you didn’t want anything to do with her, she would know and she would walk away. She was nothing but love.”
Ember often comforted the firefighters after especially difficult calls.
“Ember would console them,” Hall said. “She was just amazing.”
Ember passed away in late 2018 due to cancer.
Several city officials were also on hand. In addition to West, fellow Commissioner Vernel Smith, Jr. joined the celebration. City Manager Jim Elensky, Deputy City Manager Loyd Stewart, Assistant City Manager Auburn Taylor, Parks and Recreation Director Terrell Griffin and Public Safety Director Rick Sloan welcomed the eager canines to the new city offering.
“As a dog owner myself, I’m thrilled to see this project finally come to fruition under my watch,” said Elensky. “Ember touched so many hearts during her time with our fire department, and now her memory can live on as our wonderful residents, many of whom are dog owners, now have a place to play and enjoy in her honor.”
The Haines City Rotary Club gifted a life-sized bronze statue of Ember to display in the park in her memory and Mission BBQ provided refreshments.
“When we started planning the dog park, I thought how would it be to have a bronze statue done of Ember, so I did some research and found a company that could do it,” Hall said. “When the Haines City Rotary Club heard about it, they were amazing and stepped up to fund the statue, which has been on display at the fire station prior to the park’s opening.”
Rotary President Travis Keyes and Vice President Steve Tiner were both on hand for the opening.
“Our involvement started early on with the city and a couple of commissioners who were Rotarians and we saw the opportunity to purchase that,” said Keyes. “She was loved by the community. That’s what we do. We see a need in the community and we try to fulfill it. We thought this was a great use of our time and our treasure.”
The Ember Dog Park is located at 896 Lily Ave. E. and features separate areas for large dogs and for small dogs.
“The Ember Dog Park is a great addition to the City of Haines City,” said West. “Our citizens now have a place where they can take their pets and watch them play.”