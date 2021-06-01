A Winter Haven man was arrested on Monday afternoon for the murder of 19-year-old Dyreon Outsey.
Tyquaveon Robinson, 19, is being charged with first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Through the investigation, detectives learned that Robinson fatally shot Outsey in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way before 1 p.m. on May 23.
Robinson and Branden Johnson, 28, of Haines City, were following Outsey’s Toyota 4Runner in a red Alfa Romeo that afternoon before firing into the victim’s vehicle. Robinson fired the fatal shot that struck Outsey in the head. Outsey was transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. During the investigation, detectives were able to locate Johnson after he was involved in a crash in Miami. Haines City detectives worked with multiple law enforcement agencies throughout the state, including Miami-Dade Police Department, Miami Beach Police Department, Tampa Police Department, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. On Sunday, May 30, detectives, with the assistance of the Miami Beach Police Department, arrested Johnson in Miami Beach. At the time of his arrest, Miami Beach officers located two guns inside a rental vehicle. Johnson was charged by the Miami Beach Police Department with possession of a firearm by a felon.
The Haines City Police Department is charging Johnson with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Robinson was located in Tampa and arrested by the Tampa Police Department on Monday afternoon without incident. In addition to the Haines City Police Department’s charges, Robinson was charged by Tampa Police with possession of a firearm/ammunition by a felon. Robinson and Johnson will be extradited to the Polk County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.
Detectives are looking for any additional information related to the case, including the location of the red Alfa Romeo. Anyone with further information is asked to call the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 (TIPS) or via the web at www.p3tips.com.
“Our detectives worked day and night on this investigation. Because of their tenacity and outstanding investigative work, those responsible for this murder are in jail,” Interim Police Chief Loyd Stewart said. “We appreciate the help we received from other law enforcement agencies throughout the state. We will continue to work diligently to make sure that the victim’s family gets the justice and closure that they deserve.”