Haines City shooting results in Father’s Day fatality
PROVIDED TO THE FOUR CORNERS SUN
The Haines City Police Department responded to a disturbance on Sunday (June 18) that occurred at roughly 3:30 p.m. in the 1000 th block of Ave. N.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds. A second shooting victim had been taken to the hospital by another party before the police arrived.
Both victims were treated at a local hospital. Despite life-saving efforts on scene as well as at the hospital, one of the victims later died from the injuries sustained.
Police are looking for suspect Kristavion Jacoi Harris, 22, in connection to the shootings. Harris’ last known address is 1130 Avenue E in Haines City.
Police have obtained an arrest warrant and he is being charged with second degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and using or displaying a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The investigation is ongoing. More information will be reported as it becomes available.