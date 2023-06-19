Haines City shooting results in Father’s Day fatality

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.