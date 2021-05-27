Polk County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives have charged an inmate at the Polk County Jail for the murder of another inmate.
John Smith,36, who remains in the jail, was charged Tuesday, May 25, with first degree murder. Detectives determined Smith severely stomped 40-year-old Shaun Seaman in their shared cell at the South County Jail in Frostproof on May 13.
A detention deputy conducting routine checks on inmates discovered Seaman bleeding and unconscious. He was transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center for treatment, and on May 21, Seaman passed away.
An autopsy on May 24 at the District 10 Medical Examiner’s Office, showed that Seaman sustained blunt force trauma to his head, including a skull fracture and multiple contusions on his brain, according to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office report. The manner of death was ruled homicide.
During the investigation, detectives were able to conclude that Smith was responsible for inflicting Seaman’s fatal injuries.
“The investigation showed that Smith, unprovoked, stomped Mr. Seaman causing his death. We are looking forward to the criminal justice system holding Smith responsible for the murder of Shaun Seaman. Our prayers are with Mr. Seaman’s family,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.