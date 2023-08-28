LEESBURG, Fla. – Lake-Sumter State College will close all campuses at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, August 29 and remain closed on Wednesday, August 30 in anticipation of Tropical Storm Idalia.
Classes are cancelled for Wednesday, August 30. Students should watch for separate messages from their instructors by email or Canvas for course-specific updates.
This closure applies to campuses in Leesburg, South Lake/Clermont, Four Corners and Sumterville.
During this time, there will be no access to any LSSC campuses or buildings.
Additional information, as it becomes available, will be posted on social media an LSSC.edu, as well as through the LSSC Alert system.
Students and employees are automatically enrolled in the LSSC Alert system. Parents and community members can register at www.lssc.edu/LSSCalert/.