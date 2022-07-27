As we quickly approach the new school year, I want to draw attention to some very important people in the school realm whose work is often overlooked.
First, let me bring up the school bus drivers.
In the broadest terms, their function is to get your children to and from school. But there is way more to it than that. They are transporting all of those children in the safest way possible and keeping order amongst a lot of kids in a relatively small space.
They are constantly alert to everything that is happening outside of the bus, as well as everything occurring inside of the bus. Think about that…staying focused on so many different things all at once, and doing it with children behind you who can sometimes be loud and boisterous.
Another group of workers we need to acknowledge are the school crossing guards. These people are near and dear to my heart, since the Polk County Sheriff’s Office hires and coordinates the crossing guards.
Like the bus drivers, the responsibility of these folks is to make sure the children get to and from school safely.
The job of a school crossing guard is not without danger. With more people driving on the roads today, and so many distractions to those drivers, sadly that danger seems to be increasing.
We’ll soon be seeing the school buses and crossing guards out there on Polk County streets, so please make sure that you as a driver are not distracted by your cell phone or texts, your stereo, or anything else that could draw your attention away from where it needs to be.
Let these important people know you appreciate them and let’s help them keep the children safe.