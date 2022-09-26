Polk County Emergency Management has activated the Citizen’s Information Line to answer Hurricane Ian-related questions.
Further updates will be provided if conditions change. The Citizen’s Information Line can be reached at 863-401-2234 (locally) or toll-free 866-661-0228.
The line will remain open during business hours throughout the storm. Information is also available on PGTV (Spectrum 644, Comcast 5 or Frontier 20), or check the county website for updates at www.polk-county.net and Polk’s Facebook and Twitter pages.