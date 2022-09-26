Today

Cloudy with light rain this evening. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain this evening. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 86F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.