Due to a surge in the mosquito population from flooding caused by Hurricane Ian, Polk County Mosquito Control is working with the Florida Department of Agricultural and Consumer Services to help abate mosquitoes.
Aerial spraying for mosquitoes in Polk County has been scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 19, weather permitting. Spraying is scheduled from dusk to dawn; approximately 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. while most residents are indoors.
The decision for aerial spraying was made due to the overwhelming increase in the mosquito population, with the advisement of county health officials and in direct response to residents’ recent requests. Residents may notice low-flying aircraft applying insecticides approved for mosquito control.
Currently, there have been no reported or confirmed mosquito-borne diseases in humans in Polk County.
Anyone with questions or concerns about aerial spraying, should contact Polk County Mosquito Control at 863-534-7377.