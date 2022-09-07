Today

Thunderstorms likely. High 94F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 74F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 89F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.