Election Day is almost upon us, not that I’m telling you something you don’t already know.
There are signs everywhere and it’s almost impossible to avoid all of the political ads. I’m not up for re-election this year, in case you were wondering why you hardly ever see me on TV.
I highly recommend for all eligible voters to research the candidates, issues, and amendments, and vote your conscience.
I have my personal choices, but I’m not going to share those with you right now. However, as a member of the Florida Sheriffs Association, there is one proposed Amendment on the ballot that I am helping educate voters about, and that’s Amendment 3.
Amendment 3 provides an additional $50,000 homestead tax exemption for those who serve and protect our communities: classroom teachers, law enforcement officers, correctional officers, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs, child welfare services professionals, and active-duty military and Florida National Guard members.
These are careers that aren’t typically high-paying jobs, so this added exemption is a nice incentive to help attract quality candidates who want to serve their communities.
If this Amendment passes by 60 percent of the vote, it will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.
Polk County residents go out of their way almost daily to let us know how much they love and support us, along with our school teachers and military personnel. Should you choose to vote in support of this Amendment, I believe it’s an extension of showing your support for those who choose public service over a different career.
No matter how you decide to vote, please vote – it’s important to our Republic and it’s our constitutional right.