While working as a vet-tech, Janette DeLoach saw just how many cats needed help in Central Florida. She noted that shelters were often overrun, and many cats had to be euthanized when they were taken in.
After visiting a cat cafe in the area, she got an idea.
She wanted to open a cat cafe of her own to save as many cats as she could, but she knew it had to be unique.
That’s when she decided to go mobile.
“I didn’t want it to be another house that no one really knows about. I wanted to drive around and help get the word out,” she said.
DeLoach bought a camper from Facebook Marketplace, refurbished it to be enjoyable for both the cats and patrons.
In February
2022, DeLoach opened her mobile adoption center, combining it with a plant nursery and calling it Botany Cats. She quit her job and began working full-time at the center. Since then it has been thriving.
While the main goal of the center is to encourage people to adopt cats, it also serves as a cat lounge where people pay to spend time inside. When making an online reservation, patrons are asked to pay $7 for a 30minute time slot.
There are also goods from small businesses inside the center, almost all are local and all are women-owned. DeLoach meets the businesses she partners with at farmer’s markets, and you can often find the center parked at the market. While she’s focused in Lakeland, Deloach travels from St. Petersburg to Orlando to go to various events, allowing people to meet the cats.
The center has been a success, with about 190 adoptions since opening. As kitten season has rolled around, adoptions have moved up to about two per week. Currently the center has about 13 kittens for visitors to meet and adopt. The fastest adoption they have seen was five hours for a kitten.
They hope to see more adoptions as they continue to grow.
Adoption fees vary by age. Kittens are $100 to adopt, adults are $60, and seniors are $30. DeLoach said this price difference was because kittens are very needy and an 18
year commitment, adults were able to do better on their own, and seniors often required more incentive for people to adopt them.
Botany Cats will be at Haines City Public Library July 19th and 20th, from 10:0 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Reservations are required. All of the money goes directly to supporting the cats.
For those interested in visiting multiple times, loyalty cards are provided. Every 10th visit is free. The center also goes to parties and frequently visits local colleges.
For more information or to make reservations, visit the Botany Cats website, https://botanycats.com/, or call them at (863)-899-3669.