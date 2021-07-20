Haines City commissioners approved a $895,528 underground utility expansion contract with Killebrew Inc. on July 1 in anticipation of building a much-needed sidewalk between Hinson Avenue and Johnson Avenue on the east side of U.S. Highway 17-92.
This is roughly where U.S. Highway 17-92 turns north toward Davenport in close proximity to the rail overpass.
In 2017, Haines City submitted applications to Transportation Port Authority (TPO) and Florida.
Department of Transportation (FDOT) to construct a sidewalk on the east side of U.S. Highway 17-92 from Hinson Avenue to Johnson Avenue. This section of Hinson Avenue and Johnson Avenue was identified as a potentially dangerous area for bicycles and pedestrians, according to city documents.
“The project would help reduce pedestrian fatalities and injuries by providing a safer way to travel alongside commercial trucks and other vehicular traffic,” one document read. “Additionally, the project would afford accessibility to essential services in the area. FDOT and TPO has added the project to their CIP (Capital Improvement Project) and plans to begin construction in October 2021. Prior to project commencement, the City is required to relocate the existing utility infrastructure.”