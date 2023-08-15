Osceola County broke ground Monday, August 14, on Station 85 on Cypress Parkway, which will bring the number of stations to 16 within the county.
Station 85 is important because it relocates existing Osceola County units from a station within Polk County to a more efficient location in Osceola County, allowing the department to better serve residents.
“We recognize that the foundation of a thriving community lies in ensuring the safety of its members. This relocation reaffirms our commitment to this principle and exemplifies a proactive approach to achieving it,” said Osceola County Commissioner Brandon Arrington. “Osceola County remains steadfast in its mission to create a safer, more resilient place to live. Together, we are shaping a future where public safety is paramount so that everyone can thrive.”
The $9.5 million station located next to the Vista Del Sol apartment complex is scheduled for completion by winter 2024 using a design pioneered about six years ago, and successfully replicated at six locations. The station is designed to withstand severe weather events -- up to 150 mph wind speed. This 4-bay 12,290-square-foot station builds upon experience.
Osceola County has increased the size of the community room – so it can host small group meetings and can better accommodate potential use as a polling place.
Later this year, Osceola County will open a new station at Calypso Cay Way near U.S. Highway 192 – increasing the level of service with 17 stations – the most since the department was created in 1989.
Fire Rescue operates 16 fire stations with 13 engines, two squads, three aerials, 15 rescues, and five Battalion Chiefs.