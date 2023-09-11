A 27 year old Orlando man was shot and killed and a 26 year old Sanford woman
was shot and wounded at an Airbnb rental home on Robin Road in unincorporated Davenport at approximately 12:30 a.m., early Sunday morning, September 10.
Both victims were transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center. The man was later declared deceased, and the woman was treated for a gunshot wound and released. There was a family type gathering of people at the Airbnb rental celebrating a birthday.
According to witnesses, the male victim of the shooting walked out to the
street in front of the home, and spoke to a person in a vehicle. The male victim was then shot in front of the home and another woman who was at the
party was shot once. The driver of the vehicle then fled the subdivision last
seen heading north towards Osceola Polk Line Road.
"We are looking for the suspect or suspects who took the life of this 27 year
old young man and injured this young woman. We ask anyone who has information about the identity or location of those responsible to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. We need to get them into custody." -Grady Judd, Sheriff
If anyone has information that could be helpful to this investigation, please
contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of
four ways: