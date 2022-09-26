Davenport, FL (33837)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low near 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low near 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.