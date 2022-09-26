Public schools in Polk County will be closed on Tuesday (Sept. 27) and Wednesday (Sept. 28) in response to Hurricane Ian.
County emergency officials and the National Weather Service have urged PCPS to activate some of our schools that will be serving as storm shelters for those evacuating their homes. County emergency officials will be sharing shelter information with the public as it becomes available.
The district must close schools, so district staff have time to work with emergency personnel to prepare schools serving as shelters.
The district is closing schools and suspending all after-school programs and sport activities (including games and practices) on Tuesday (Sept. 27) and Wednesday (Sept. 28).
At this time, district offices will continue to follow their normal schedule, but this is subject to change.
Be advised that the decision to close is not binding upon charter and private schools. Those schools should be contacted directly for more information.
At this time, no decision has been made regarding whether additional closures will be needed beyond Tuesday (Sept. 27) and Wednesday (Sept. 28).
Any official announcements regarding additional school closures will be communicated via PCPS SchoolMessenger calls and emails, as well as our website and social media accounts. Local media will also be notified.
Due to an expected high volume of phone calls to the district office, please refer first to our website and social media accounts for updates.
