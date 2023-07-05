PCSO and Polk Sheriff’s Charities, joined by numerous sponsors, to put on 2 Back to School Bash events

This year, the PCSO, Polk Sheriff's Charities and several sponsors are partnering to put on two separate Back to School Bashes, one in Davenport and one in Bartow. They will be giving away backpacks full of supplies for school children.

 Graphic provided by Polk County Sheriff's Office

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk Sheriff’s Charities were joined this year by numerous sponsors to put on two upcoming Back to School Bash events in two different areas of the county that will provide backpacks filled with school supplies to local school children.

“We are so grateful for Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc., Bartow Ford, and our other generous sponsors and their commitment to ensuring no child shows up on the first day of school unprepared,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

“We know it can be tough for parents, especially those with more than one child, to get everything on the school supply list. We hope this is a big step in the right direction for every family who needs it,” Judd said.

The first event will take place on Saturday, July 8, at the PCSO Northeast District substation, 1100 Dunson Road in Davenport, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The second event will be held at Bartow Ford, 2800 US Hwy. 98 in Bartow, on Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

In addition to filled backpacks that will be given to each child in attendance, the events will also include food trucks, games, and fun for the whole family.

The PCSO noted in a media release, a “Special Thanks to our Sponsors,” listed below:

Alzheimer’s Association

Amazon

Ballpark Eats

Bartow P.D.

Burnetti P.A.

Early Learning Coalition

Farmworkers Career Development Program

Freedom Tour

Family Healthcare Foundation

Florida Children’s Museum

Florida Highway Patrol

Girl Scouts

Healthy Families Polk

Pace Center for Girls

Peace River Center

Polk County BOCC

Polk County Fire Rescue

Polk State College

NFL Flag PAL

Sam’s Club

Talbot House Ministries

Target

United Way of Central Florida

Volunteer Polk County

WPCV Country

