PCSO and Polk Sheriff’s Charities, joined by numerous sponsors, to put on 2 Back to School Bash events

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk Sheriff’s Charities were joined this year by numerous sponsors to put on two upcoming Back to School Bash events in two different areas of the county that will provide backpacks filled with school supplies to local school children.
“We are so grateful for Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc., Bartow Ford, and our other generous sponsors and their commitment to ensuring no child shows up on the first day of school unprepared,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.
“We know it can be tough for parents, especially those with more than one child, to get everything on the school supply list. We hope this is a big step in the right direction for every family who needs it,” Judd said.
The first event will take place on Saturday, July 8, at the PCSO Northeast District substation, 1100 Dunson Road in Davenport, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The second event will be held at Bartow Ford, 2800 US Hwy. 98 in Bartow, on Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
In addition to filled backpacks that will be given to each child in attendance, the events will also include food trucks, games, and fun for the whole family.
The PCSO noted in a media release, a “Special Thanks to our Sponsors,” listed below:
Alzheimer’s Association
Amazon
Ballpark Eats
Bartow P.D.
Burnetti P.A.
Early Learning Coalition
Farmworkers Career Development Program
Freedom Tour
Family Healthcare Foundation
Florida Children’s Museum
Florida Highway Patrol
Girl Scouts
Healthy Families Polk
Pace Center for Girls
Peace River Center
Polk County BOCC
Polk County Fire Rescue
Polk State College
NFL Flag PAL
Sam’s Club
Talbot House Ministries
Target
United Way of Central Florida
Volunteer Polk County
WPCV Country