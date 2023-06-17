When some of the staff at Haines City Library began playing PokemonGo obsessively, their boss asked them to make a program for patrons based around the game. Now a year and a half later, their monthly program is still going strong. They’ve even made a few more programs around the game.
The first event is the Pokémon Friendship Day, which takes place on June 16th and is run by children’s librarian Rachel Bowden. At the event, kids will be able to battle each other for control of the Pokemon Gym present at the library. They will have an hour to do so and will be in three separate teams.
At the end of the hour, whichever team has control of the gym wins, and its members are able select prizes such as stickers and slap bracelets and receive buttons that Bowden made herself as prizes.
Popcorn will be available for all the kids. The event starts at 10:30 a.m. Kids are also able to bring Pokemon trading cards to show off to other attendees.
This is the first time this event has been held, and it may possibly become a monthly event if enough people attend.
The next event is PokemonGo in the Park, the previously mentioned monthly event run by Kim who also manages the library’s Facebook page.
The event is open to all ages, and will be at Lake Eva Park on June 24th, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The library’s pavilion will act as a meeting place and rest area for patrons, and they will have snacks and food. Attendees will be allowed to walk around the park and visit the multiple in-game locations. Players will also be allowed to work together in battles or trade with each other. The group is a friendly one, especially with the younger kids.
Kim Dielh reported that whenever there is a new kid at the event all the others do their best to befriend and help both the new kid and each other, quickly accepting the new kid into their group. One particular story that highlights this community is that as they were at the park one month, Dielh noticed all the younger kids gathered around a big rock on the property. Together they were all counting down to the start of an in-game event. Kim remarked that “That’s what this is all about, that’s magical.”
Both the PokemonGo in the Park” and Pokemon Friendship Day events require participants to have an account in the game before they can participate. However, account set-up is both free and easy.
The final event is Polk-emon Adventures, which is a county-wide library event. As patrons visit 10 different libraries across the county, they are able to complete “Gym Challenges” to earn “Badges.” When someone has earned all ten of the badges, they will be entered into a raffle. This event started June 1st and ends July 31st.
Anyone interested in participating in any of these events can show up to the library as no registration is required. For questions, call the library at (863) 421-3633. You can also view their website at hainescity.com/171/Library