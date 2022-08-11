Polk County Sheriff's Office Computer Crimes detectives arrested a local firefighter on child pornography charges.
Polk County Fire Rescue Capt. Brian Steger, 40, was charged with 25 counts possession of child pornography and one count promotion of child pornography after a tip was received by Sheriff’s Office detectives.
They responded to Polk County fire station No. 26 in Lake Wales to investigate.
Steger resigned instead of being terminated, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
At about 9 p.m. on Aug. 7, detectives arrived at the fire station where Steger was on duty. Steger told detectives he had set up an internet account in his name at the fire station for his personal use. When detectives located Steger's personal computer, it was actively downloading pornography files, the report stated.
During a preview of his electronic devices, detectives found 25 files of pornography, depicting children as young as 5-years-old being sexually battered. All of his devices were seized and will be examined - if any additional files containing child pornography are found, he will be charged accordingly.
"One of the most important kinds of investigations we do is identifying those who are distributing child pornography. Those who download, view, and exchange these terrible images and videos fuel the market for exploitative images that are dependent upon the continued and ongoing sexual abuse of children. I appreciate the hard work our detectives do to locate and charge those in Polk County who download child sex abuse images and videos. The fact that the person we arrested is a public servant is especially troubling. We will make sure he is held accountable for his actions," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
Steger is currently in the Polk County Jail and has no bond. He was hired by in 2003.