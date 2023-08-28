Bartow, Fla. (August 28, 2023) — Polk County and the Department of Health-Polk County will open a special needs shelter at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. The shelter is located at the Department of Health-Polk County Specialty Care Unit, 1255 Brice Blvd., Bartow.
Residents who are pre-registered for special needs sheltering that need transportation must call to make arrangements at (863) 298-7027 before 10:00 p.m. tonight or between 7:00 - 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Residents who are not pre-registered for special needs sheltering but may be eligible for this service must also call regarding availability.
General population and a pet-friendly shelter will open at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29.
Shelters to open include:
• Tenoroc High School – Pet Friendly 4905 Saddle Creek Rd. Lakeland
• Mulberry Middle School 500 Martin Luther King Ave. Mulberry
• Horizons Elementary 1700 Forest Lake Drive Davenport
• Chain of Lakes Elem. 7001 CR 653 Winter Haven
Spessard L. Holland Elementary 2342 EF Griffin Road Bartow
George Jenkins High School 6000 Lakeland Highlands Road Lakeland