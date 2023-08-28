Bartow, Fla. (August 28, 2023) — Polk County and the Department of Health-Polk County will open a special needs shelter at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. The shelter is located at the Department of Health-Polk County Specialty Care Unit, 1255 Brice Blvd., Bartow.

Residents who are pre-registered for special needs sheltering that need transportation must call to make arrangements at (863) 298-7027 before 10:00 p.m. tonight or between 7:00 - 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Residents who are not pre-registered for special needs sheltering but may be eligible for this service must also call regarding availability.

General population and a pet-friendly shelter will open at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29.

Shelters to open include:

• Tenoroc High School – Pet Friendly   4905 Saddle Creek Rd.                      Lakeland

•  Mulberry Middle School                      500 Martin Luther King Ave.               Mulberry

•  Horizons Elementary                          1700 Forest Lake Drive                      Davenport

• Chain of Lakes Elem.                    7001 CR 653                                       Winter Haven

Spessard L. Holland Elementary      2342 EF Griffin Road                    Bartow

George Jenkins High School            6000 Lakeland Highlands Road        Lakeland

