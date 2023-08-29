Citizens Information Line

Citizens Information Line: (863) 401-2234

Toll Free: (866) 661-0228

Public Shelter Policies

  1. All shelters are not automatically activated for each possible emergency. Shelters are opened as they are needed. They are not preassigned by geographic area.
  2. For shelter information, monitor local radio and television or call the CIL at (863) 401-2234 or Toll Free: (866) 661-0228
  3. Prepare a 7-day survival kit ready to take with you. A shelter won't have the comforts of home so make sure to take what you'll want or need.
  4. NO PETS (except at designated pet-friendly sites), NO WEAPONS and NO ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES are allowed in Public Shelters.
  5. For information about pet-friendly shelters, call the Emergency Management office at (863) 298-7000 Toll Free: (866) 661-0228 or visit www.polk-county.net/EM.
  6. For further information, please visit www.polk-county.net/hurricane-preparedness.

2022 Potential Polk County Public Shelters

Below are potential public shelter locations that may become available during an emergency. Please do not proceed to any shelter until you have confirmed that it is open and operating.

Click here for an Interactive Shelter Map

Auburndale Public Shelters

 Auburndale High School

 Jere L. Stanbough Middle School

 Walter Caldwell Elementary School

Bartow Public Shelters

 Polk County Health Department - Special Needs Shelter - Open Aug. 29 at 10:00 a.m..

 Bartow High School

 Stephens Elementary School

 Spessard L. Holland Elementary School - Open Aug. 29 at 4:00 p.m.

Davenport Shelter List

 Citrus Ridge Academy

 Davenport School of the Arts

 Horizons Elementary School - Open Aug. 29 at 4:00 p.m.

 Loughman Oaks Elementary School

 Ridge Community High School - Special Needs Shelter

 Ridgeview Global Studies Academy

Eagle Lake Shelter List

 Lake Region High School - Pet Friendly Shelter

 Pinewood Elementary School

Haines City Shelter List

 Alta Vista Elementary School

 Haines City High School - Pet Friendly Shelter

 Sandhill Elementary School

 Shelley S. Boone Middle School

Lakeland Shelter List

 Combee Elementary School

 George Jenkins High School Freshman Academy - Open Aug. 29 at 4:00 p.m.

 Highlands Grove Elementary School

 Kathleen Elementary School

 Kathleen High School

 Lake Gibson High School

 Lakeland Highlands Middle School

 Philip O'Brien Elementary School

 Lincoln Avenue Academy

 McKeel Academy of Technology - Special Needs Shelter

 Dr. N.E. Roberts Elementary School

 Rochelle School of the Arts

 Scott Lake Elementary School

 Sleepy Hill Elementary School

 Southwest Elementary School

 Teneroc High School - Pet Friendly Shelter - Open Aug. 29 at 4:00 p.m.

 R. Bruce Wagner Elementary School

Lake Alfred Shelter List

 Karen M. Siegel Academy

Lake Wales Shelter List

 Spook Hill Elementary School

Mulberry Shelter List

 Mulberry Middle School - Open Aug. 29 at 4:00 p.m.

 Purcell Elementary School

Polk City Shelter List

 Donald Bronson Community Center

Poinciana Shelter List

 Lake Marion Creek Middle School

 Laurel Elementary School

 Palmetto Elementary School

Winter Haven Shelter List

 Chain of Lakes Elementary - Open Aug. 29 at 4:00 p.m.

 Jewett School of the Arts

 Winter Haven High School

