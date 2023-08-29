Citizens Information Line
Citizens Information Line: (863) 401-2234
Toll Free: (866) 661-0228
Public Shelter Policies
- All shelters are not automatically activated for each possible emergency. Shelters are opened as they are needed. They are not preassigned by geographic area.
- For shelter information, monitor local radio and television or call the CIL at (863) 401-2234 or Toll Free: (866) 661-0228
- Prepare a 7-day survival kit ready to take with you. A shelter won't have the comforts of home so make sure to take what you'll want or need.
- NO PETS (except at designated pet-friendly sites), NO WEAPONS and NO ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES are allowed in Public Shelters.
- For information about pet-friendly shelters, call the Emergency Management office at (863) 298-7000 Toll Free: (866) 661-0228 or visit www.polk-county.net/EM.
- For further information, please visit www.polk-county.net/hurricane-preparedness.
2022 Potential Polk County Public Shelters
Below are potential public shelter locations that may become available during an emergency. Please do not proceed to any shelter until you have confirmed that it is open and operating.
Click here for an Interactive Shelter Map
Auburndale Public Shelters
Auburndale High School
Jere L. Stanbough Middle School
Walter Caldwell Elementary School
Bartow Public Shelters
Polk County Health Department - Special Needs Shelter - Open Aug. 29 at 10:00 a.m..
Bartow High School
Stephens Elementary School
Spessard L. Holland Elementary School - Open Aug. 29 at 4:00 p.m.
Davenport Shelter List
Citrus Ridge Academy
Davenport School of the Arts
Horizons Elementary School - Open Aug. 29 at 4:00 p.m.
Loughman Oaks Elementary School
Ridge Community High School - Special Needs Shelter
Ridgeview Global Studies Academy
Eagle Lake Shelter List
Lake Region High School - Pet Friendly Shelter
Pinewood Elementary School
Haines City Shelter List
Alta Vista Elementary School
Haines City High School - Pet Friendly Shelter
Sandhill Elementary School
Shelley S. Boone Middle School
Lakeland Shelter List
Combee Elementary School
George Jenkins High School Freshman Academy - Open Aug. 29 at 4:00 p.m.
Highlands Grove Elementary School
Kathleen Elementary School
Kathleen High School
Lake Gibson High School
Lakeland Highlands Middle School
Philip O'Brien Elementary School
Lincoln Avenue Academy
McKeel Academy of Technology - Special Needs Shelter
Dr. N.E. Roberts Elementary School
Rochelle School of the Arts
Scott Lake Elementary School
Sleepy Hill Elementary School
Southwest Elementary School
Teneroc High School - Pet Friendly Shelter - Open Aug. 29 at 4:00 p.m.
R. Bruce Wagner Elementary School
Lake Alfred Shelter List
Karen M. Siegel Academy
Lake Wales Shelter List
Spook Hill Elementary School
Mulberry Shelter List
Mulberry Middle School - Open Aug. 29 at 4:00 p.m.
Purcell Elementary School
Polk City Shelter List
Donald Bronson Community Center
Poinciana Shelter List
Lake Marion Creek Middle School
Laurel Elementary School
Palmetto Elementary School
Winter Haven Shelter List
Chain of Lakes Elementary - Open Aug. 29 at 4:00 p.m.
Jewett School of the Arts
Winter Haven High School