Today

Sun and clouds mixed. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 90F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies. Near record high temperatures. High 91F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.