Polk County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Amber Ludlow and her partner Trace responded to a call in Davenport last week to help locate an adult male in crisis.
The male jumped out of his window and had fled from his residence on foot.
Although the man had been running for 35 minutes before Ludlow and Trace arrived, Trace was able to sniff a scent article, which was a piece of his clothing, and put her nose to the ground to trace his path.
Trace tracked the man’s movements from Village Place, south down Grey Heron Drive and onto Saddle Ridge Drive.
The helicopter already in the air was able to follow Trace, then look ahead until the pilot spotted the man four houses away.
Perimeter units were directed to his location and deputies took the man to be medically evaluated.