Polk County’s Utilities Division is launching a new, 24-hour, online customer access portal on August 28. The new portal, which can be accessed at https://billpay.polkutilities.net beginning on August 28, will feature an easier-to-read bill design and additional payment options.
The current portal has gone off-line.
The Utilities Division’s customer service office and the drive-through location will be closed to the public on August 25, and no payments will be due August 25-27.
Current ACH/bank draft preferences will be saved, and can be managed, in the new portal. Recurring payments will not carry over. Instead, residents will need to register for the new portal and set up a recurring payment. No late fees will be assessed during the transition.
Portal offerings include the ability to view and download utility bills, to manage autopayment of bills, to access downloadable water consumption data to add multiple accounts to a portal profile, and to start, stop or transfer service online.
Payments can still be made at the Utilities Division’s office located at 1011 Jim Keene Blvd., Winter Haven, FL 33880, Amscott locations, and online with major credit cards and E-check. The new portal once live will also allow customers to make payments using the following additional payment methods:
- Amazon Pay
- Apple Pay
- Google Pay
- PayPal
- PayPal credit
- Venmo
- Walmart Pay